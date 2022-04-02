FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. reduced its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $134,358,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in FMC by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FMC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.93.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.13. 1,031,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,053. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.12. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $136.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

