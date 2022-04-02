FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Short Interest Update

FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the February 28th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in FONAR by 77.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 14.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FONAR by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FONR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of FONAR stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The company has a market cap of $123.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.85. FONAR has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $19.32.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.48 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

About FONAR

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

