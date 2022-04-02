Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a positive rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $146.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32.

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

