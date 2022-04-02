Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBHS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $123.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Shares of FBHS opened at $74.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $380,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,399,000 after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 614,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,212,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

