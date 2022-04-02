Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Four Corners Property Trust ( NYSE:FCPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.