Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.
Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.
In related news, CEO William H. Lenehan acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $200,277.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.87 per share, with a total value of $199,644.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,080 shares of company stock valued at $426,751. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
About Four Corners Property Trust (Get Rating)
FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.
