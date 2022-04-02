Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:FOXF traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.09. 213,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,855. Fox Factory has a one year low of $93.42 and a one year high of $190.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $58,325,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $9,126,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

