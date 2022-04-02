Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franchise Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,289,000. Capital Management Corp VA bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at $5,550,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 149.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at $3,820,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $164,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.59. 200,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,952. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.82.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.84%.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

