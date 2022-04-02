Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Down 0.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Rating) was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.47. Approximately 5,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 23,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.84.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 35 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, and Peru; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.