FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Patrick Cook Sells 50,888 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.46.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
