FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Patrick Cook Sells 50,888 Shares

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $508.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. FTC Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $15.46.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 40.69% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. Analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in FTC Solar by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 57,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTC Solar by 871.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 275,445 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in FTC Solar by 577.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its position in FTC Solar by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.05.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.