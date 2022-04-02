FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lifted its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after buying an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,474 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the third quarter worth $153,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley dropped their target price on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Shares of FCEL opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 110.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

