FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cadence Bank Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:CADE)

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now forecasts that the company will earn $2.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.89.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cadence Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.86.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.03. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $34.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is 46.56%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $173,967,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the fourth quarter worth $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cadence Bank by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810,881 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.