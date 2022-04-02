FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dime Community Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.45.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $38.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 130.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 303.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 11,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $382,165.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

