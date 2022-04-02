FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Cut by Analyst

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock opened at $17.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $156.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.50. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $2,308,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

