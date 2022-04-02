FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Lowered by Raymond James

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Keyera’s FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. National Bankshares raised their target price on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

KEY stock opened at C$31.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.10. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$25.41 and a 1 year high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.97%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

