FY2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OceanaGold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.94.

TSE:OGC opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

