FY2022 EPS Estimates for OceanaGold Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.22.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$262.86 million for the quarter.
TSE:OGC opened at C$2.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.50. OceanaGold has a twelve month low of C$1.79 and a twelve month high of C$2.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.
About OceanaGold (Get Rating)
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
