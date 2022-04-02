FY2022 EPS Estimates for Paychex, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Paychex in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $3.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.27.

Paychex stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 113.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $3,625,000. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.