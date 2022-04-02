FY2022 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.05. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEBO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $31.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.51 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $34.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

