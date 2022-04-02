FY2022 EPS Estimates for Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Lifted by DA Davidson

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) – DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Summit Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.20.
Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 32.07%.
Shares of NASDAQ SMMF opened at $25.70 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $328.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,265,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 51.6% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after buying an additional 88,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after buying an additional 53,780 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.75%.
Summit Financial Group Company Profile
Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services.
