FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi Estate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Montgomery now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi Estate’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MITEY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Mitsubishi Estate has a 1 year low of $13.34 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day moving average is $14.76.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

