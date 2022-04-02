G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $579.85 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIII. StockNews.com upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

