Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 28th total of 37,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gain Therapeutics by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

GANX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gain Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

NASDAQ:GANX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 130,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. Gain Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,470.12% and a negative return on equity of 35.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gain Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.