Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GALT stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GALT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 2,033.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 55,265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

