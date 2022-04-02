Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
GALT stock opened at $1.58 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.74.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.
