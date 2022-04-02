Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9,097.29

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9,097.29 ($119.17) and traded as low as GBX 7,265 ($95.17). Games Workshop Group shares last traded at GBX 7,265 ($95.17), with a volume of 60,049 shares trading hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £125 ($163.74) price target on shares of Games Workshop Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of £2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,467.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 9,064.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a GBX 70 ($0.92) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $65.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.70%.

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy; and Middle-earth strategy battle game. It also publishes short stories, audio dramas, full length novels, and audio books under the Black Library name through physical bookstores, third party online platforms, and other retail and specialist stores; and develops digital content for animation and TV.

