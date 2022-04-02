GAP (NYSE:GPS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of GAP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.51.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. GAP has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GAP stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.49% of GAP worth $32,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

