Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Garmin were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after buying an additional 166,245 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,643,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $255,550,000 after buying an additional 142,850 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $169,258,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $116.11 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.07.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

