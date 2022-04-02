Gear4music (LON:G4M) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $499.53

Shares of Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.53 ($6.54) and traded as low as GBX 380.55 ($4.98). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 383.60 ($5.02), with a volume of 29,331 shares.
The stock has a market cap of £81.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 493.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 683.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.
About Gear4music (LON:G4M)
