Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust primarily in France. It owns, manages, develops and leases out offices, residential assets and student residences. Gecina SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GECFF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gecina from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.67.

GECFF opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gecina has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

