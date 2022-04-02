Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Short Interest Down 18.7% in March

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 1,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 834,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,833. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $995.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.76%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $226,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 67,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,265,000 after buying an additional 680,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,041,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,181,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,905,000 after buying an additional 207,637 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,145,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 79,385 shares during the period. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.