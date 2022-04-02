General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,919 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in General Electric by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $849,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GE opened at $92.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.29 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

