Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Receives $24.38 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GBNXF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Friday, December 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF remained flat at $$20.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 0.97. Gibson Energy has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.73.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.