Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given a $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DNA. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NYSE DNA opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $2.62 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.60.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.95). As a group, research analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,054,722,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,766,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

