Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Sold by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,941 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc. owned 0.08% of Glatfelter worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 68,608.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Glatfelter by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Dante C. Parrini bought 10,000 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Brown bought 3,750 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 244,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $563.21 million, a P/E ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.48. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $12.33 and a 52-week high of $18.74.
Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $334.46 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.91%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 350.02%.
Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.
