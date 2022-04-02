Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Update

Global Helium Ord Shs (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 22.9% from the February 28th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HECOF stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.72. 320,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,405. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Global Helium has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $2.50.

