Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 13,746,869 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.58.

Get Global Petroleum alerts:

Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)

Global Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for oil and gas properties in Africa. The company primarily owns an 85% participating interest in the Namibian project consisting of offshore blocks 1910B and 2010A covering an area of 5, 798square kilometers located in Walvis Basin, Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.