Global Petroleum (LON:GBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Global Petroleum Limited (LON:GBP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Global Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 13,746,869 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.58.
Global Petroleum Company Profile (LON:GBP)
