Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
LON GPH traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 129.40 ($1.70). 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.49. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm has a market cap of £81.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27.
About Global Ports (Get Rating)
See Also
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.