Global Ports’ (GPH) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

LON GPH traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 129.40 ($1.70). 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,934. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.49. Global Ports has a 1-year low of GBX 97.99 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm has a market cap of £81.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

