GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 119,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.9 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get GMO Internet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GMOYF opened at $23.78 on Friday. GMO Internet has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $33.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67.

GMO Internet, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMO Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMO Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.