goeasy (TSE:GSY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $143.04

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$143.04 and traded as low as C$138.54. goeasy shares last traded at C$139.94, with a volume of 39,978 shares.

GSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$213.25.

Get goeasy alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$143.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$170.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a current ratio of 15.34 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

goeasy Company Profile (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.