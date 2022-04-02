Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.92.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,988. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.48. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 7.49 and a quick ratio of 7.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after buying an additional 2,032,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5,871.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,308,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at $18,273,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $5,527,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,428,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

