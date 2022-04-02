Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a $1,430.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grafton Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

GROUF stock remained flat at $$13.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Grafton Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

