Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($23.08) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.08) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($23.63) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($25.27) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($28.57) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €23.33 ($25.64).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.26 ($0.29) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €18.38 ($20.20). 340,060 shares of the stock traded hands. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($18.25) and a one year high of €20.14 ($22.13). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €20.70.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.