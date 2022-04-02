Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. Gray Television has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gray Television news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 13.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 24.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

