Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.01 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will post sales of $15.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.70 million and the highest is $15.60 million. Great Ajax posted sales of $13.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $64.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $67.30 million, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $72.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a net margin of 54.37% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 193.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Great Ajax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 31,281 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AJX traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 132,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $14.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

