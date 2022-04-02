Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,275. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $944.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
