Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 154,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,275. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The stock has a market cap of $944.99 million, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 46,955.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,016,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3,649.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,292 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,870,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,959,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,930,000 after purchasing an additional 219,512 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.