Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPEAF. Barclays upgraded Great Portland Estates from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.