Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.22.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.80. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $54.90. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,410 shares of company stock worth $152,658. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 655.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,001,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,289,000 after buying an additional 868,799 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,023,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after buying an additional 546,381 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at $24,967,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at $17,888,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 483,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,518,000 after buying an additional 325,641 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services segments. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards, network-branded gift cards, and secured credit cards.

