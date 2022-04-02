Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.45. The stock had a trading volume of 20,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,584. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $69.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.33.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,350 shares of company stock worth $307,402. 68.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

