Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KD traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. Kyndryl has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kyndryl will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl Holdings Inc operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc is based in New York, United States.

