Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GoPro were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoPro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,812,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 1,116,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 179,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,814,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after buying an additional 145,424 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,701,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,924,000 after buying an additional 1,127,180 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.54. 2,724,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,594. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.17. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. GoPro had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 31.97%. The business had revenue of $391.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. StockNews.com started coverage on GoPro in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush upgraded GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GoPro in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 37,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $297,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,445. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

