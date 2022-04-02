Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $20.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.50. 1,956,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,950. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

