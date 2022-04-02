Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) dropped 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.38 and last traded at $11.38. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

About Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF)

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

